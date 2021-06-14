Explosive Pre-Show Added Back to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World’s newest attraction is once again be fully operational. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has added the full pre-show back into the ride. The pre-show was not shown during Walt Disney World’s phased reopening for the past 11 months due to safety concerns of having people bunch up in groups indoors.

The ride’s pre-show includes a screening of a new Mickey short that ends with a bang (and a surprise!). The ride opened weeks before the covid-19 pandemic forced Disney to close their parks around the world. The Florida parks reopened last summer with a number of alterations made to attractions and shows.

Read: BREAKING: Face Masks No Longer Required at Disneyland for Fully Vaccinated Guests

As vaccination rates continue to outpace new covid cases, Disney is slowly stripping back restrictions throughout their resorts.

The pre-show for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is entertaining, highly creative, and uses practical special effects. It truly adds a lot to the new ride and it is good to see guests being able to experience the ride the way Imagineers intended.

Related