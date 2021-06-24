Sasha Silver Becomes The New Head Of Hulu’s Drama Department

It was announced today that Sasha Silver would be taking over the department that oversees the development of original dramas for Hulu. She will fill in for Jordan Helman, who is being upped to head of all of the streamer’s original programming.

Regarding Silver’s promotion, Helman told the press, “Sasha’s incredible relationships with artists and discerning eye for rich, compelling dramas have been a not-so-secret weapon in the success of Hulu Originals for years now…As the shows she’s championed along the way highlight, Sasha shares an ongoing commitment to deliver boldly appealing series that spark conversation and drive the business forward, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue our work together in this deeply deserved role.”

Expressing gratitude and excitement for the move, Silver said, “I am humbled to be able to play an even larger role in empowering the most gifted and diverse group of creators out there to share stories that change how we see the world and each other.”

Silver has served at Hulu since 2016, and has even helped create award-winning series such as The Act and Little Fires Everywhere, as well as the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers.

Source: THR

Related