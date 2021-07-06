20th Century Studios Debuts a Special Look at ‘The King’s Man’

Ralph Fiennes as Oxford in 20th Century Studios’ THE KING’S MAN. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Watch the new, action-packed special look at the Kingsman legacy, which all began with the events that unfold in The King’s Man, opening in U.S. theaters on December 22.

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman) and stars Ralph Fiennes (No Time to Die), Gemma Arterton (Clash of the Titans), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Matthew Goode (Watchmen), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Harris Dickinson (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Daniel Brühl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), with Stanley Tucci (Easy A), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Part 2), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

