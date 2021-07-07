‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Eternals’ Characters Coming to Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort has been open for about a month now and is quickly becoming one of the favorite lands and in the parks. WEB Slingers and Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen are the major standouts in the land. However, the meet-greet characters are also bright spots, and the park is going to continue to feature the popular characters from the still-growing MCU.

We have seen Spider-Man wall crawl, and swing from buildings, we have seen the new Captain America in Sam Wilson, Black Widow and Taskmaster duking it out below the helicarrier, and Loki get new looks as the hit Disney+ series drops a new episode. As I just said, the MCU is continuing to grow with new movies and series still to come this year, all of which will introduce to some brand new characters from Shang-Chi to the Eternals, to Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel. Now, thanks to a new post in the Disney Parks Blog, we now know these new characters will appearing at Avengers: Campus.

Coming to theaters November 5, “Eternals” features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the cinematic universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. In the film, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. And later this fall at Disney California Adventure park, you may encounter members of the Eternals team on future expeditions to Avengers Campus. With more series and films on the horizon, like “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” you never know who you may encounter at Avengers Campus. Shawn Slater, Senior Communications Manager, Disney Live Entertainment

Read: First Look at “President Loki” Coming to Avengers Campus

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden (Cinderella) as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong) as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek (Frida) as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh (Into The Dark) as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee (Train to Busan) as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays Dane Whitman.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenient Store) as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film also stars Tony Leung (Infernal Affairs) as Wenwu, Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen (The Undoing), newcomer Meng’er Zhang, Dallas Liu (Tekken), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), and Ronny Chieng (Wish Dragon).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3, 2021. Eternals is not far behind as the film will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Related