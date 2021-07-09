Marvel Studios Reportedly Doing More Animated Shows After ‘What If…?’

Yesterday, we received a brand new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…?. Now thanks to an executive at the studio, we may get more animated series down the line.

According to Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, who is a Production and Development executive at Marvel Studios, took to her LinkedIn account to share her excitement for the new What If…?. In her post, she also revealed that the studios is working on more content, “Get ready for the first of many amazing animation series! Thrilled to be working with these talented crews!” Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel at this time, but this is a good sign that we will indeed get new content in the future.

Read: Corey Stoll Returning as Yellowjacket in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher. What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, The Collector, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel are also in the series, but new voice actors will step in for the characters MCU actors.

What If… ? Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

Related