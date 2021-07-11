Chris Hemsworth’s Secret Surprise Cameo In ‘Loki’

Of all the Marvel/Disney+ series, Loki has easily done the best job at expanding the Multiverse. With the introduction of Variants in particular, it’s managed to find a way to squeeze in some of the most niche characters from the comics too!



Up until (the very end of) episode 4, viewers had only seen different versions of Loki. However, in episode 5, fans may have noticed a quick, yet not-so-subtle, appearance from a variant of another character: Thor. This wasn’t just any variant though; it was Frog Thor, also known as Throg in the comics.



Now, for those unfamiliar with the character’s background, he isn’t exactly Thor Odinson in frog form. Instead, he’s a man named Simon Walterson who gets transformed into a frog by a witch, but later gains the God of Thunder’s powers after finding and managing to wield a mini piece of Mjolnir.



In his extremely brief cameo – trying to break free from a glass jar to try and grab a full size hammer – fans may have noticed that he spoke. According to a recent interview with For All Nerds, series director Kate Herron that voice came from none other than Chris Hemsworth himself.



“We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way…His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”



You can see the full interview down below:

While we don’t know if that was Waterson’s iteration of the character that appeared in the last episode or an actual Frog version of Thor’s character from the MCU, and even though we might not get a definitive answer any time soon, you have to admit that it was a really nice nod to fans.



Now, with Alligator Loki and Throg established in this live action universe, Marvel Studios has certainly set the precedent for other live action animal variants make their debuts. With only 1 episode of the first season of Loki left, anything could happen, but we’ve got our money on a Spider-Ham cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So what if it’s already reportedly packed?

Source: For All Nerds





