‘Jungle Cruise’ Tickets and Disney+ Premier Access Pre-Orders on Sale Now

Today, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt share the announcement that tickets and Disney+ Premier Access pre-orders are now on sale. Tickets for the film can be ordered here. To pre-order on Disney+, just login into your account, and the Jungle Cruise banner can be seen at the top of your home page, you can get there by clicking here. Remember, Disney+ Premier Access is an additional fee of $29.99.

🚨The announcement of the summer is here from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt: Pre-order or get your tickets for Disney’s #JungleCruise now! https://t.co/ceUUHlSCtF pic.twitter.com/X1oUyclJpR — Disney (@Disney) July 14, 2021

You can also check out this exclusive clip for the adventure, courtesy of Fandango:

Like how Emily Blunt joins @TheRock in this exclusive clip—you too can now drop into #JungleCruise, because tickets are now on sale! https://t.co/ciSzj3urqY pic.twitter.com/SWneKD2YXL — Fandango (@Fandango) July 14, 2021

A rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

