‘Loki’ Renewed For a Second Season at Disney+

Just a heads up, mild spoilers for the Loki finale will follow. While rumors flooded the internet that Loki could possibly get a second season on Disney+, today those rumors turned out to be 100% true and confirmed.

Marvel Studios used the mid-credit scene to formally announce that Tom Hiddelston will return for a second season of Loki. No further details were revealed. Now, we won’t tell you how the first season ends here, you need to watch it for yourself, in all its glory.

What is most interesting about this news though, is according to The Hollywood Reporter, we will see Loki again before the second season of his hit series. Per the trade, Hiddleston’s Loki character is also expected to also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios has yet to formally confirm his involvement.

Up next for Marvel Studios is their animated series What…If?, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September and Eternals in November. However, the bigger project that could tie into the events of Loki is December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already bringing back former characters from previous Spider-Man films including both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man characters, Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Norman Osborne (Willam Dafoe). Multiverse of Madness, which ties into both WandaVision and No Way Home, will hit theaters in March.

