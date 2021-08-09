Report Adds Alex Lawther to Andor on Disney+

The End of the F***ing World lead Lawther reportedly joins Rogue One prequel series on Disney+….

Is the drought over? The dearth of news about, well, anything live-action Star Wars reminds one of wind-swept, desolate Tatooine in its breadth.

Today, the outlet posted news regarding Disney Plus’ Andor series; The End of the F***ing World actor Alex Lawther will join the “Star Wars” galaxy.

Alex Lawther Makes The Jump

The Direct’s Andrew Gilman posted:

The Direct can exclusively report that actor Alex Lawther will play a supporting role in Star Wars: Andor. Lawther, known for his leading role in The End of the F***ing World, is the latest to join Diego Luna in the Rogue One prequel.

Additional details regarding Lawther’s character and prominence in the series are currently unknown.

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm Lawther’s rumored role.

Joining Cassian, Melshi, and Mon Mothma

In terms of speculation, The Direct ran the gamut of characterizations for Lawther. Rebel, Imperial, spy?

However, many of the actors connected to Andor — Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Duncan Pow (Ruescott Melshi), and Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) excluded — are just rumored or completely unknown as to their roles. And the same is true of Lawther.

That said, given Alex’s chops, one wonder’s what kind of juicy role is coming the young actor’s way.

Finally, while rumors about the plotline exist, and are bolstered by previously leaked pics and video, we only really know that the series will be a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series will tell the story of Cassian Andor prior to his meeting Jyn Erso at the beginning of the first Star Wars anthology film.

However, Andor himself — Diego Luna — gave us a sneak peek:

