Jude Law Returning For ‘The Marvels’?

It looks like Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg could be squaring off with Brie Larson’s Carol Danver’s once again for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. Murphy’s Multiverse did some digging on the project and noticed that his return may indeed be coming.

The site was able to point out that two assistants have been added to the film’s production listing via IMDb. John Humber, someone who often serves as Jude Law’s assistant while filming projects while the other is Samantha Jackson, an assistant for actor Shamier Anderson (Netflix’s Stowaway).

Now, it should be noted that Law and Anderson’s involvement has yet to be confirmed. However, in 2019’s Captain Marvel, we know that Yon-Rogg survived his battle with Danvers in the final act of the film being sent back to Hala, likely to meet with the Supreme Intelligence. So, it’s very plausible that Marvel Studios has more plans for the character moving forward. As for Anderson, maybe the studio has found their Adam Brashear aka Blue Marvel.

Earlier this year, GWW reported that a there’s a casting call for a male, between the ages 20-30, to play a supporting role in the film, and the studio was looking for a Michael B. Jordan or John Boyega type. Anderson checks all the boxes here.

Read: Hugh Jackman Once Again Says He’s Done With Wolverine as ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Nears

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will see the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. She will be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who was introduced in this year’s WandaVision, with Lashana Lynch rumored to return as well. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (who is set to be introduced in the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvellater this year.). They will also be joined by Zawe Ashton in unknown villainous role, and Seo Jun Park, also in an unknown role. Production is currently underway.

The film will be directed by The Candyman’s Nia DaCosta. Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. Details on the project are being kept under wraps.

The film will hit theaters November 11, 2022.

Related