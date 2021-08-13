‘Before Moon Knight’ or ‘When Oscar Met Ethan’

The actors met in a Brooklyn coffee shop, and Oscar Isaac asked Ethan Hawke, “Will you be my villain?”

He is one of the most successful actors of his generation. An actor cast in myriad memorable movies from Dead Poets Society to The Purge.

However, I swear: Every time I hear the words “Ethan Hawke,” I think of this scene:

That scene was out of the movie Reality Bites. A touchstone for Gen X and just one of the films that came to define post-boomerdom; the feeling that the way the Boomers did it wasn’t necessarily the only way or the right way to live.

Anyway, sorry for the right turn into navel-gazing, and let’s get down to essential business – talking about live-action Marvel stories!

Two Guys Walk Into a Bar(ista)

I loved the lede to this EW.com piece by Sydney Bucksbaum. A story that explained how “Troy Dyer” ended up being a bad guy in an MCU show on Disney+.

Ethan Hawke walked into a coffee shop for some java, and walked out with a role in a major Marvel project.

Bucksbaum added, “[T]he actor revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac really did recruit him for the series in a coffee shop.

“I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” said Hawke. “I was at a coffee shop; he came up to me. He’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like … yeah!

“So, it happened the right way.”

Um, it’s almost like something out of a Disney sho… aw skip it.

Indie Royalty in Marvel

But it is cool to think that two major movie stars like Hawke and Isaac randomly meet up and decide the fate of a franchise.

Of course, Ethan Hawke tells the story better than anyone ever could:

