Tiya Sircar Thanks Fans for the Sabine Support

The voice actor for Sabine Wren in Star Wars Rebels received much support from fans thinking she’d be the best fit for the character in live-action….

It could fall both ways. Katee Sackhoff reprised her Star Wars animation voice role of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels character Bo-Katan Kryze in live-action. Much to the chargrin of many fans, Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano in both series) did not.

Recently, the InterWeb announced that Lucasfilm is looking for a live-action Sabine Wren.

In the meantime, Star Wars fans — as they did with Eckstein — are working to ensure that they see Sircar portray Sabine in the flesh. And the actor is genuinely touched.

You guys are honestly the best. Just wanted to pop on here to tell you I’ve seen all of your sweet tweets and memes and hashtags and calls for petitions (😂) and man, y’all really know how to make a girl feel loved. Thanks, friends, LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK. 💜💜💜 — Tiya Sircar (@tiyasircar) August 13, 2021

Making Tiya Feel Loved

Tiya Sircar

“You guys are honestly the best,” tweeted Sircar earlier today. “Just wanted to pop on here to tell you I’ve seen all of your sweet tweets and memes and hashtags and calls for petitions… and man, y’all really know how to make a girl feel loved.

“Thanks, friends, LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK.”

Moreover, the fans remain sold.

Will Disney Buy It?

Now, the question will be whether Lucasfilm/Disney believes that Sircar can make the jump from voice acting Sabine to live-acting Sabine, a role that will undoubtedly be very physical.

Now, it’d be easy to say, “Well, Katee Sackhoff did it.”

However, Sackhoff was one of the lead players in Battlestar Galactica (2004) – one of the best-loved live-action science fiction shows of all time. Surely, playing a Mandalorian wasn’t too much of a stretch for Katee after playing Starbuck.

Sackhoff in Battlestar Galactica. Image: Entertainment Weekly

In the end, it wasn’t exactly a gamble for Disney to cast Sackhoff.

Will Tiya Don the Armor?

Unfortunately for Eckstein, she did not have that kind level of live-action experience on her resume. And, no matter the clamor for Eckstein prior to the episode, most deemed Rosario Dawnson an excellent Ahsoka.

At the time, WhatCulture.com’s Ewan Patterson wrote:

Image: Disney+

Tano, played by Daredevil actor Rosario Dawson here, does a great job of bringing the character to life. She has all of Ahsoka’s familiar mannerisms; and embodies the calm, but slightly resigned version of the character seen from Star Wars Rebels onwards.

As with Katee Sackhoff and Lady Bo-Katan, it’s like [Ahsoka] walked right off the animated series and into live action.”

Finally, only time will tell if Sircar will do the same with Sabine on Disney+.

Related