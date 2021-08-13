‘What We Do in the Shadows” Renewed for 4th Season Plus Season 3 Trailer Released!

Are you ready FOUR more? Because this popular vampire comedy isn’t going away anytime soon!

Based upon the 2014 movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary comedy horror series that follows the daily nightly lives of four vampire roommates and their human familiar in Staten Island, New York. Despite missing the vampire craze of the 2010s, WWDITS has been able to cement itself as a must-watch series fangz to its absurdly ridiculous characters and storylines.

The series is so popular that with less than three weeks until the third season begins, FX has officially announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth season!

READ: American Horror Stories Renewed Plus Two New AHS Spinoffs!

The third season will begin in the US on September 3rd, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back. The trailer of which was released today and can be found below.

Source: Deadline

Related