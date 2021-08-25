Letitia Wright Sustains Minor Injuries While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

During an overnight shoot in Boston, Ma, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright sustained some minor injuries from a stunt rig. The actress was taken to a hospital, a spokesperson for Marvel Studios confirmed the news this morning, “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

According to Deadline, Wright has already been released from the hospital. She sustained minor injuries, and will not affect the film’s current shooting schedule. The film’s main production is taking place in Atlanta, Ga at Trilth Studios but Wright, Danai Gurira, and Dominique Thorne are in Ma shooting some scenes at MIT. We are glad to hear Letitia Wright was not seriously hurt.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel also join the sequel, both their roles are being kept under wraps, but rumors are Huerta is playing Namor, and Coel is playing Madame Slade. Dominique Thorne will also make her debut as the character Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

The studio has not revealed its plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

