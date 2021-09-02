‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Officially Confirmed at Disney+

Back in June, we shared details on the second season of the Disney+ dramedy Big Shot. At the time of the report, the streamer had yet to officially greenlight the project. Well, today it was made official, with an announcement video coming from star John Stamos.

An announcement from me that you can’t… miss. 🏀😅 Season 2 of #BigShot is coming soon to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iluifzBnv9 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) September 2, 2021

Production for the second season will start in 2022 with Dean Lorey returning as showrunner. “We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond,” said series creator David E. Kelley.

“But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two,” John Stamos added.

The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who is fired from his current job and ends up in an elite girl’s private high school and is kept in check by the school’s principal (Nicole Brown). Rounding out the cast is Shiri Appleby Holly, the good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach, Richard Robicheaux as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, and Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles’.

Big Shot is written and executive produced by Kelley Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios. Brad Garret (Christopher Robin), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and directed the first episode.

The ten-episode weekly series is currently streaming on Disney+. It is a fantastic watch for fans of sports dramedies, something Disney has been doing well at for years with classic movies such as Miracle, Remember The Titans, Cool Running, The Mighty Ducks, and more.