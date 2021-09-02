‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For a Second Season at FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu is bringing back Reservation Dogs for another season. The renewal on the series comes at the breakout hit is midway through its eight-episode season one run, which began August 8.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Sterlin Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) and produced by FX Productions. Every writer, director and actor on the series is Indigenous.