‘Shang-Chi’ Earns Solid $8.8M in Thursday Night Previews

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here. and for being released in the pandemic era, it saw solid numbers for Thursday night. The film opened last night to $8.8M from showtimes beginning at 6 PM. The newest MCU film has higher Thursday night preview numbers than Universal’s F9, which opened with $7.9M before going on to make $29.9M in its opening weekend, and has now grossed over $700M worldwide.

The film is expected to gross $90M-$100M globally this holiday weekend. A domestic record Labor Day weekend opening is in store, besting the $30.6M 4-day start of 2007’s Rob Zombie Halloween Remake. In a Fandango 1,500 moviegoers poll earlier in the week, 90% are looking forward to the star-making performance of Simi Lui as Shang-Chi, 89% are excited to see the first MCU movie led by an Asian and Asian American cast, while 88% want to see how the film will continue Marvel’s Phase 4 storyline.

As of now, Shang-Chi has a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a 71 score. The CinemaScore rating will be released this weekend, as updated box office numbers begin to roll out.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.