Disney Updates Theatrical Release Schedule, ‘The Little Mermaid’ Releasing in 2023

The Walt Disney Company has updated their theatrical release schedule through 2024. The biggest piece of news from the update is that the studio has dated their highly-anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid for release on May 26, 2023. So expect some teasers and first looks to be released at next year’s D23 Expo.

Disney also announced that Bob’s Burgers: The Movie will release May 27, 2022.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY previously dated on 12/3/21 (Limited) moves to 12/17/21 (Wide)

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY previously dated 1/7/22 is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION dated on 4/8/22

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight) is the updated title of UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) dated 6/10/22

UNTITLED DAVID O. RUSSELL (20th) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) dated 11/4/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated 1/13/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated 3/24/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) dated 8/12/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated 9/16/22 moves to 9/23/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated 10/21/22 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated 6/9/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated 12/15/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 2/16/24

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney) is now dated 3/1/24

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) is now dated 3/22/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 5/3/24

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) is now dated 5/24/24

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney) is now dated 6/14/24

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) is now dated 7/5/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 7/26/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 11/8/24