Season 32 of ‘The Simpsons’ Coming to Disney+ September 29

Today, Disney+ announced that Season 32 of The Simpsons will be available to U.S. subscribers on Wednesday, September 29. With the addition of the latest season of The Simpsons, more than 700 episodes (706 to be exact) of the iconic animated series will be offered on the service as a part of Disney+’s expansive collection of content.

To celebrate the new season, fans can now update their Disney+ profile with one of eight avatars featuring the Simpsons characters, including Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Krusty The Clown, Ralph Wiggum, and Dr. Hibbert.

Disney+ is also the home of The Simpsons Movie and the latest Simpsons shorts The Good, The Bart, and The Loki and Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap.’ All of these and more can be found in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, The Simpsons has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. The Simpsons was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” This was followed by the theatrical short Playdate with Destiny (2020) and the Disney+ exclusive The Force Awakens From Its Nap (2021). The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of ‘Springfield’—winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20thCentury” by Time Magazine, called the “Greatest American Sitcom” by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared “The Best TV Show Ever” in 2016 by vulture.com.