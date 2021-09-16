RUMOR: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Feature Several Key Characters From ‘Loki’

With the multiverse in shambles following the events of Loki, it only makes sense that the titular character – and others from the series – will show up in the MCU’s ultimate Nexus event: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While no additional casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, we have actually heard some recent rumblings that support this theory. Nevertheless, thanks to a discovery by The Cosmic Circus, we might no longer have to rely on hearsay, and we might finally have enough evidence to prove that characters from Loki will be seen in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel after all.

In a recent casting update made on IMDb, it appears that three new stunt actors have been added to Multiverse of Madness. But these three stunt actors aren’t just any random stunt actors. They are Matt LaBorde, Chris Brewster, and Sarah Irwin!

If their names don’t ring any bells, that’s fine because all you really need to know about them is that they are the very same actors who provided the stunts for Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson on Loki!

You can check out a screen shot taken from the site down below:

Screenshot courtesy of The Cosmic Circus

Now, as some of you might know – and as The Cosmic Circus also points out – IMDb isn’t always the most reliable site. As crucial of a resource as it is for cast and crew members in the movie making industry it’s as fluid as Wikipedia, with nearly anybody able to make additions and edit pages. Because of this, we especially urge you to take this news with a grain of salt.

Keep in mind though, considering how secretive Marvel is and everything they’ve been able to keep under wraps (despite some major leaks), anything can happen. As always, we’ll continue to keep you updated as we see and hear things from our own sources.

Set to continue the story arc that began in WandaVision (and that will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel will follow the titular sorcerer supreme as he attempts to bring order to the multiverse once and for all. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Elizabeth Olsen will all reprise their previous roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day this past December, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU as America Chavez in the film too.

The film is currently slated for a March 25, 2022 release.

Source: The Cosmic Circus