Dan Stevens Teases His ‘Eternals’ Role as Kro

It looks like Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) will appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature Eternals. The actor playfully teased his role in a recent interview. While speaking with Collider, the actor used some phrases that we can all see is a playful confirmation that he will play the film’s villainous Kro.

Kro comment [laughs]. Even if I could say anything, I wouldn’t be able to and would have to kill you on Zoom. Is that cryptic enough?

This wouldn’t be Dan Stevens first time playing a Marvel character. The actor was the lead in the FX series Legion, playing David Haller, a schizophrenic mutant with immense psychic powers. In the comics, David is the son of Charles Xavier aka Professor X. He also worked with Disney on their billion-dollar hit live-action remake Beauty and the Beast as the Beast opposite Emma Watson.

Read: Marvel Casts Joshua Collins in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.