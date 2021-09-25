REPORT: Sony Still Has Plans For A Sinister Six Movie, Will Include ‘Venom’

Long before Tom Holland became Spider-Man, Sony had made it clear that they wanted to make a Sinister Six project. So much so, that one was even officially announced back when Andrew Garfield played the character nearly a decade ago. Like The Amazing Spider-Man 3 though, the film never came to fruition.

Now, even though Sony is finally getting its wish fulfilled in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new “scoop” suggests that the studio still has long-term plans to create a film centered solely around the villainous group.

Reporter Anthony D’Alessandro was the one to actually share this information as a scoop on Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast.

While this information may not sound that exciting, especially considering that the studio’s last attempt failed so miserably, the way D’Alessandro says they want to get there will no doubt pique fans’ interest.

“Because Sony’s always kept outside of the current Spider-Man stuff they’re doing with the Disney MCU,” D’Alessandro says, “with this Venom, they’re actually going to connect to the Spider-Man universe [that’s being set-up with the] Disney MCU.”

So according to him, Sony is not only going to use Tom Hardy’s Venom as a jumping-off point for their Sinister Six film, but the upcoming film Venom: Let There Be Carnage will finally connect to the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too.

Despite it sounding too good to be true, it was always inevitable. Last week, in an interview with IGN, Venom 2 director – and MCU alum – Andy Serkis said that the meeting between Spider-Man and Venom was going to happen. How it happens is the burning question though.

Could Sony use the Multiverse as a shortcut, much like they’re doing in No Way Home? More importantly, would Venom be an ally to Spider-Man, or would he be one of the members of the Sinister Six?

With Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Electro confirmed – and Lizard and Sandman rumored to appear – in the next Spider-Man film, that does leave one spot open. While most think it could Mysterio’s spot, what if it is, in fact, Venom? As always, we’ll just have wait and see what happens.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens up in theaters this Friday, October 1; while, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters this December.

Sources: Deadline, The Direct, IGN