Olivia Colman’s Character Expected to Return Following ‘Secret Invasion’

Production is already ongoing on Marvel Studios Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Well details surrounding the project have been kept under wraps, Murphy’s Multiverse has dropped some new details regarding Olivia Colman‘s character.

According to the site, Colman is portraying a mysterious spy with a commanding “Fury-esque” presence. The report goes on to say Colman’s character will be a bit of a puppeteer who does and has done a lot of her dirty work behind the scenes.

it is unknown at this time who Olivia Colman will be playing, But another nice little detail from the report is that Coleman’s character will return for future projects in the MCU. Maybe The Marvels, as it will connect to Secret Invasion. Again the best guesses as to who she is playing are Abagail Brand, the commander of S.W.O.R.D. or the Skrull Queen Veranke.

The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The project will be a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+.

Secret Invasion is also set to star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson, who will reprise their Captain Marvel roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull, Talos. Also set to appear is Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Olivia Coleman, Killian Scott (The Commuter), Ben-Adir Kingsley (Noelle), and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore). homas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet showrunnning, writing and executive producing.

There is no release date set for the series, but one could expect a Fall 2022 release on Disney+.