Ionic Productions is a Marvel Studios Project, What Could it be?

A few months back, a list of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) were created by The Walt Disney Company, many of which were various Marvel Studios projects. At the time The Ronin revealed that Ionic Productions was created but the site was not sure if that LLC was for Marvel. Today, the site was able to confirm that it is indeed for a project at Marvel Studios.

Now, at this time it is unknown what Ionic Productions is being used for, but after speaking with The Ronin’s EIC, Christopher Marc, he made a compelling case for Wonder Man.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Simon Williams aka Wonder Man is an industrialist who began embezzling to invest in the Maggia. After being caught in the act and imprisoned, Baron Zemo freed him and brought him to a Hydra for experimental procedures. He was subjected to an ionic ray that altered him. Simon gained superhuman strength, superhuman speed, superhuman reflexes, flight, ionic energy blasts, ionic regenerative healing, self-sustenance, solid energy constructs, and immortality. Originally a villain, he joined the Avengers and became a hero. Recently, he has traveled to the United Kingdom after hearing rumors his brother Eric had been resurrected.

The character was to cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and would’ve been played by Nathan Fillion. Sadly, James Gunn revealed that the character had to be cut. Fillion would return to play Wonder Man in Marvel’s non-MCU animated series M.O.D.O.K. It is unknown if familiar if Fillion will return as the character down the road.

In May, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios/20th Century Television, but future projects haven’t been announced. In the background of Schaffer’s office for a WandaVision promo, a Wonder Man poster can be seen hanging up. With the character’s connection to Zemo, who returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier one could imagine now could be the perfect time to bring Wonder Man into the fold in a much larger capacity.

Again, Ionic Productions could be for something completely different, maybe even an X-Men project, like The Mutants that was rumored almost a year ago. Until then, we have to wait and see. One thing is for sure, Marvel Studios has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and that is good news to everyone.