Shawn Simmons to Write 20th Century Studios’ High-Speed Thriller With ‘Deadpool’ Writing Duo Set to Produce

Shawn Simmons (Wayne) is set to write 20th Century Studios’ untitled high-speed thriller, which has Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The Disney-owned studio acquired the project in pre-emptive purchase.

According to Deadline, the project is an irreverent high-speed thriller that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Read: Director Dan Trachtenberg Offers A “Sneak Peek” Of His ‘Predator’ Film

Shawns Simmons is the creator and executive producer of Amazon’s hit action-comedy Wayne, which follows a 16-year-old Dirty Harry with a heart of gold, who sets out on a small two-stroke road bike from Boston to Florida with his new friend Del to get back the shit-hot 79′ Trans-Am that was stolen from his father before he died. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also executive producers on the series.

Reese and Warnick are most known for writing the first two installments of 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool franchise. Their writing credits also include hits such as Zombieland, Zombieland 2: Double Tap, and 6 Underground. They are currently writing 20th Century Studios’ upcoming mystery comedy Clue, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. The duo are also producers on the upcoming Twisted Metal series for Sony and Playstation Television.