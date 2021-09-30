Following Settlement With ScarJo, Disney’s ‘Tower Of Terror’ Still A Go

There’s still a lot to unpack from the just-announced settlement between Disney and Scarlett Johansson; however, one thing that has been made clear immediately is that the relationship between the two will continue for years to come.

As a result, the previously announced Tower of Terror remake has been confirmed to be still in the works. The project was thought to have been cancelled because of the lawsuit.

This was emphasized in statements made to The Hollywood Reporter by both Johansson and Disney Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.

While Johansson’s statement reads, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come,” Bergman’s mentions the project by name.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Bergman say. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

You can read more about the lawsuit and its resolution here.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Tower of Terror as they become available, so be sure to follow The DisInsider for more.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter