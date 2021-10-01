‘Shang-Chi’ Crosses $200 Million Domestically First Film of The Pandemic Era to Hit The Milestone

Going into its fifth weekend, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is continuing to show strong numbers at the pandemic era box office. On Thursday, the film became the first film to hit $200 million domestically in the pandemic era.

The film is closing in on $370M at the worldwide box office, as it currently sits at $366M, so Shang-Chi should hit the mark by the end of the weekend. The film is expected to be the number 2 film at this weekend’s box office behind Sony/Marvel’s newest film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which took in $11.6M in Thursday night previews, this ends Shang-Chi’s four-week reign at number one.

What makes this news so astounding is that Shang–Chi was able to do this without a streaming release, versus the day and date model with Disney+ Premier Access that films like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise had prior. The film is set to hit Disney+ on November 12. The success of the film also gave The Walt Disney Company the confidence to release their remaining 2021 theatrical slate to an exclusive theatrical release, so no Disney+ for Eternals or Encanto.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuts on all major digital platforms on November 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 30. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Beginning November 12, “one of Marvel’s best origin stories” (Sean Mulvihill, Fanboy Nation), Shang-Chi, and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. The film also arrives on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features*

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Deleted Scenes They’re Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call. Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle. Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing. I’m Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system. Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle. Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car. Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor’s escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle. Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner. Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu’s philosophy. Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions. Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.

Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.

– A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu. Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.