Follow Us

‘Shang-Chi’ Crosses $200 Million Domestically First Film of The Pandemic Era to Hit The Milestone

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Going into its fifth weekend, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is continuing to show strong numbers at the pandemic era box office. On Thursday, the film became the first film to hit $200 million domestically in the pandemic era.

The film is closing in on $370M at the worldwide box office, as it currently sits at $366M, so Shang-Chi should hit the mark by the end of the weekend. The film is expected to be the number 2 film at this weekend’s box office behind Sony/Marvel’s newest film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which took in $11.6M in Thursday night previews, this ends Shang-Chi’s four-week reign at number one.

What makes this news so astounding is that ShangChi was able to do this without a streaming release, versus the day and date model with Disney+ Premier Access that films like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise had prior. The film is set to hit Disney+ on November 12. The success of the film also gave The Walt Disney Company the confidence to release their remaining 2021 theatrical slate to an exclusive theatrical release, so no Disney+ for Eternals or Encanto.

Read: Johansson vs Disney Lawsuit Settled, Our Long National Nightmare Is Over

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuts on all major digital platforms on November 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 30. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Beginning November 12, “one of Marvel’s best origin stories” (Sean Mulvihill, Fanboy Nation), Shang-Chi, and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. The film also arrives on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features*

  • Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
  • Deleted Scenes
    • They’re Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.
    • Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.
    • Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.
    • I’m Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.
    • Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.
    • Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.
    • Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor’s escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.
    • Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.
    • Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu’s philosophy.
    • Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.
    • Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.
  • Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.
  • Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.
Via: Marvel Studios
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube