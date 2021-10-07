Confirmed: Riordan’s ‘Daughter of the Deep’ Coming to Disney+

Producer Becky Riordan confirms Twitter report regarding new project with Disney; Rick Riordan also chimes in from his blog…

“Confirmed.” Well, that word gets thrown around a lot, and once in a while, it’s nice to use it with impunity.

While this reporter was assistant scoutmastering Troop 2’s weekly meeting in Hudson, Massachusetts, a more intrepid reporter from Brazil, who seemingly attended last night’s Daughter of the Deep virtual book tour stop, tweeted:

🚨 CONFIRMADO! O livro "A FIlha das Profundezas" será adaptado como FILME para o Disney+!



A informação acaba de ser divulgada pelo próprio Rick Riordan, durante o primeiro dia da turnê do livro, que está acontecendo neste momento. pic.twitter.com/J2QMjvGZLY — Oráculo dos Semideuses ☠🌞 (@oraculosemideus) October 6, 2021

Twitter provided the following translation to Englis to the Portuguese.

CONFIRMED! The book “The Daughter of the Depths” will be adapted as a MOVIE for Disney+! The information has just been released by Rick Riordan himself, during the first day of the book tour, which is currently taking place.

Being the generally cynical sort, early this AM, I was able to contact Becky Riordan, Rick’s wife, and co-producer on this new Disney+ project,

“Brazilian follower @oraculosemideus is correct,” wrote Ms. Riordan. “Rick did share that information yesterday. Here is what we can share so far as we are in the earliest stages with this project with the ink barely dry on the contracts: Rick and I are set to produce under our production banner Mythomagic with Daughter of the Deep as a feature film for Disney + . This project will be similar to what we are doing with Percy Jackson at 20th and Kane Chronicles at Netflix in regards to our input as producers.

“Rick will be co-writing the script with a wonderful screenwriter/playwright who brings a love of Rick’s books, loads of talent and experience, and her own personal story to this project. We are super excited to start and hopefully will have a kick-off meeting with Disney soon.”

This morning, Rick wrote on his blog:

As I announced last night at the tour event, we are presently developing Daughter of the Deep as a feature film for Disney+. Becky and I will be producing through our company Mythomagic, and I will be co-writing the script with a wonderfully talented partner — more on that soon!

You’ll recall that last month Rick broke the following news:

We’re excited to keep following the new story along with the Percy Jackson project and will have another post on Riordan later today.