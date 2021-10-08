Disney is Getting Ready For Awards Season

2021 is coming to an end, with that means the 2021 Awards season is upon us. The Walt Disney Company is already establishing its Film/TV slate for the various awards shows coming in the next few months, which include the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG, and many more.

The house of mouse has updated their official For Your Consideration website DisneyStudiosAwards.com with some of their biggest projects of 2021. The projects include everything from Disney Studios, Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel Studios. The films up for consideration include Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, Luca, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Encanto. Disney+ projects included are WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Hulu, Disney+, FX, and ABC also have hit projects under consideration through Disney Television Studios, which also include 20th Century TV and ABC Signature Studios. Some notable televisions projects Disney is putting up for consideration include The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers, Love, Victor, Big Shot, Pose, Solar Opposites, The Simpsons, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, black-ish, mixed-ish, grown-ish, and Woke.

20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures have yet to put out their projects. Some projects that could be included are Free Guy, The Last Duel, West Side Story, The King’s Man, Summer of Soul, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The French Dispatch, and Nightmare Alley.

Notably missing are projects such as Jungle Cruise, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Turner & Hooch, and Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

Stay tuned as more film/tv projects will likely be added towards the end of the year. We can also announce that we are already getting ready for the third annual DisInsider Awards, hosted by Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell. The show will be on YouTube in December. So, stay tuned to The DisInsider on social media for additional details and nominations, as the awards are voted on by you, the fans.