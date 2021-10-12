‘The Suicide Squad’ Composer Reteaming With James Gunn on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Monday, the internet went wild as Will Poulter was officially confirmed by director James Gunn to be playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Well, the news on the highly-anticipated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t stop there.

While speaking to CinemaBlend, Gunn revealed that production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin in early November. He also revealed that his The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy will reteam with him on the Marvel Studios project.

I had to get off of a zoom right before this zoom because I was talking to all of my heads of department. We were going through the finale of the film from shot to shot, to shot, to shot and explaining exactly how each shot was going to be done. Now, this stuff we’re going to shoot in May. So this is about just planning. After I get off of this, I’m going to have to go listen to some music that John Murphy wrote that we’re going to be playing during the movie. … I guess I’m spoiling the fact that John Murphy is doing the score for Guardians. So you guys got a scoop.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is John Murphy’s first project with Marvel Studios. However, he is no stranger to scoring high-octane action films including Kick-Ass, Armored, and Miami Vice. He also did some work on X-Men: Days of Future Past. Once you score one Marvel Studios project, the studio always finds a way to bring you back, so, this is a big deal for Murphy.

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

At Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige announced that a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special would be shot alongside the upcoming sequel to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2022, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.