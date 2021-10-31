Report: Rosario Dawson Film Star Wars Project in December

An interview reveals clues regarding Rosario Dawson’s upcoming project…

We’ve had a pretty quiet stretch of news out of the Star Wars wamp. However, a recent interview has fans looking forward to December.

ScreenRant’s Dan Zinski explained:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, Season 2. Image: Disney+.

[A] little conversation on Kevin Smith’s recent FatMan Beyond Live podcast may have revealed that Dawson is ready to go to work on the show as early as December. Smith and co-host Marc Bernardin were discussing the short film Bernadin is preparing to shoot, and the discussion turned to his attempts to get Dawson to star (Smith of course has connections to Dawson as she’s in Clerks 2 and its coming sequel Clerks 3).

“This all led to Bernadin blurting out some information about Dawson’s schedule,” added Zinski, who quoted Bernadin saying:

Rosario Dawson in the upcoming Clerks III. Image: Vanity Fair.

You helped me connect with someone who was going to be in the cast but couldn’t make it happen. … It was Rosario Dawson. I don’t know why we’re being circumspect about that? She’s not going to be in the movie, so it’s fine. She is the busiest lady in the world. … Only because I’m tired of not being able to say s—t, cause it’s always where you’re like, “Working on a thing. Find me in 2023.” But yeah, like she was the first choice and I wanted her very very badly. But, then she read the script and loved it, but she’s like, “Listen, I’m going to be in Manhattan Beach making a f—king Star Wars show. And I can’t be in your short.” Which I was like, “OK.”

Now, where does this fit into the Lucasfilm pantheon? Hard to tell.

Zinski correctly pointed out that the show Dawson will film later this year may not be Ahsoka. The Mandalorian Season 3 remains in active production.

Of course, one could also imagine Ahsoka appearing — even in flashbacks — in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, etc.

