Sung Kang Talked About His Obi-Wan Kenobi Role

In an exclusive interview with CBR.com, Kang called his Star Wars experience, “Amazing.”

One of the great joys of the Star Wars beat is hearing folks get emotional or grateful for their time on a Star Wars set.

Enter Sung Kang.

Sung Kang on Star Wars

The latest actor to make my day told CBR.com that his time on set for Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi show was “amazing.”

Sung Kang

Kang, who recently revealed his character wields a lightsaber (and who many fans think might be an Inquisitor), was speaking to the outlet about his new project, Snakehead, but couldn’t help but gush when asked about Obi-Wan.

“I wish I could tell you about what I’m doing and what’s going,” admitted Kang. “I can’t because I’ll get in a lot of trouble.

“But I will tell you, as a fan of Star Wars and growing up as a kid dressing up in Halloween costumes — even after school not on Halloween and playing pretend with my friends — it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true…”

Will Kang be an Inquisitor? Image: Marvel.

“I’m in the universe that I used to play pretend in and watch every day on VHS,” continued the actor. “All these people that grew up with Star Wars and have that feeling that you can see in their eyes.

“Imagine if you could come to the Star Wars Universe and just hang out and wear costumes: you wouldn’t stop smiling. That’s how I feel…” he concluded.

His Own Lightsaber

Back in September, Kang let slip about his character’s weapon in an interview with Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan:

"I kept pinching myself going, 'How did I end up here?' and, my character has a lightsaber!"

Sung Kang on heading to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming #ObiWan series. pic.twitter.com/SmzEBGx3Pf — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 16, 2021 That’s probably why our guy is being so tight-lipped this time around, no?

But I loved this line from Ash’s interview:

“To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me; just as a fan — to be able to be part of that history — it’s pretty amazing.” Sung Kang

Keep it here for all the latest on Obi-Wan Kenobi and all of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series.