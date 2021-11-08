Disney+ To Upgrade 13 MCU Movies With IMAX Ratio

In anticipation for Disney+ Day this Friday, IMAX, and Disney have announced that thirteen of its IMAX-certified MCU productions would be released with their intended aspect ratio on Disney+. Since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, IMAX has become an integral part of crafting an MCU movie, with Captain America: Civil War becoming the first Marvel Studios film to use IMAX cameras to film its Airport battle. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame then became the first-ever Hollywood production to film its entire movie with IMAX cameras, whilst other movies from Doctor Strange onwards have used expanded aspect ratio in select sequences. These sequences would open at a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, compared to the traditional 2.39:1 found in the traditional blu ray release.

Recently, it was announced that every MCU film from 2021-2023 (minus Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home) would shoot with IMAX-certified cameras, beginning with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was also the first MCU film to use the full 1.43:1 IMAX aspect ratio in select sequences featuring Arishem the Judge. And, for the longest time, IMAX versions of MCU films were only found on a Blu-Ray 3D, but this physical media format is quasi-inexistent in the U.S. and Canada, meaning you had to buy imported versions of Blu-Rays if you wanted to see the IMAX ratio (plus you had to have a 3D TV, which isn’t sold anymore).

Long fan engagement from avid moviegoers who clamored for a physical release of IMAX versions of MCU films on 4K blu-rays will have part of their wish. No words on whether or not Eternals (or past MCU films) will get a physical IMAX version in 4K or HD Blu-Rays, but IMAX fans will get their wish if they are subscribed to Disney+.

In an official statement, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond explained that “To me, it enhances the notion that streaming and the Imax theatrical experience are complementary. It’s not either-or. A lot of fans want to experience both. IMAX and Disney are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at home.” Now, this could beg the question…could we have IMAX enhanced/crafted versions of MCU Disney+ TV shows???? Hmmm…time will only tell…

Here is the list of full titles expected to release on IMAX enhanced:

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

IMAX versions of these films will be available to stream on Disney+ Day, November 12th.

