Disney+ Reveals Trailer for ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

How can we live longer and stronger?

This is a question that Marvel star and 2014’s Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth will be asking in his new original series from National Geographic.

Limitless will see Hemsworth travel the world and taking up in six extraordinary challenges while discovering ways he can live a healthier lifestyle. The trailer (below) certainly looks exciting and many fans may notice some familiar locations the star will be visiting in the series.

Created by Academy Award-nominee Darren Aronofsky, the new six-part series will stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

