‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Undergo Major Reshoots

While most of us struggle to wait for the next installment in Marvel’s Mutliverse arc, Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new report seems to suggest that the franchise’s most “multiversal” movie is nowhere near completion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to get a total overhaul in what sources are calling “significant” reshoots.

It’s unknown what exactly will be reshot, but the schedule revealed by the site indicates that the film will pick up a lot more than just “additional photography.” More specifically, THR says that insiders close to the matter and the production say that Benedict Cumberbatch and the rest of the cast are coming back for 6 more weeks of filming that will each consist of six-day-long weeks.

By those calculations, the production will continue all the way up until the end of the year.

Another source close to the shoot told THR that the natural “complexity of Marvel movies necessitate additional photography,” while another swears that more complex reshoots have been done for other Marvel projects.

Now, it’s unclear if secret test screenings may have been a factor in the decision to go back and reshoot so much, but some of the reasons being listed for the lengthy return are previous actor scheduling issues, as well as production shutdowns related to COVID.

Due to constant – and recent – leaks, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio was trying to make major changes to the movie. At least, with a vigorous schedule like the one suggested, that’s what it honestly looks like.

Obviously, we’ll just have to wait until next year to find out.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

SOURCE: THR

