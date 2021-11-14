Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Eyeing $20-$30M Domestic Opening

Boxoffice Pro is one of the best sites for box office numbers and projections, and today, the site shared their long-range projection for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto.

Per the site, Encanto’s box office is tracking to make a 3-day opening total of $20-$35M domestically. They also project the film’s domestic total to come to $75-$135M when the film ends its theatrical run. The film has a 30-day exclusive theatrical run before the film is made available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 24.

Now, it should be noted that these are long-range projections and updated projections are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to Encanto’s release, which will also include global projections.

Encanto will look to build up on the success of previous Disney Animation Studio films released during the Thanksgiving weekend. As actual Thanksgiving opening weekends go, Disney holds the top 7 all-time openings (and 10 of the top 11, if you include Pixar Animation Studios). It will also look to appeal to Latin demographic, similarly to Pixar’s Coco, which earned $72.9 million in its first five days over the same holiday in 2017.

The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa, and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios’

Encanto opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.

