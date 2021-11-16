Marvel Unveils Brand New ‘What If…Miles Morales’ Series

Dempsey Pillot November 16, 2021 1 min read

Ahead of the release of the next Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Marvel has unveiled another multiversal project centering around a totally different Spider-Man in the form of What If…? Miles Morales.

The new series will not only be a spin on one of the more popular versions of Spider-Man, but on the What If…? comic book series itself, exploring what the world would look like if Miles had taken up a different mantle and followed in the footsteps of other major Marvel superheroes.

For the first issue, it’s been revealed that we’ll see Miles’ version of Captain America. In the official press release announcing the series, writer Cody Zigler said he, “simply can’t wait for folks to see our boy Miles yeet that shield and how he handles the mantle of Captain America.”

That’s not all though. It appears that brand new iterations of Thor, Hulk, and Wolverine will be unveiled too!

What If…? Miles Morales hits comic book stands this March!

