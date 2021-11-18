‘Eternals’ Crosses $300 Million at The Worldwide Box Office

Today, Marvel Studios’ Eternals hit a major milestone crossing $300M at the worldwide box office. According to Boxoffice Pro, the Chloe Zhao-directed film is the fourth Disney film to hit that milestone in 2021.

Eternals took in $5.5M worldwide Wednesday, with $1.6M of that total coming from North America and $3.9M coming from international territories. The film currently sits at $123.6M domestic and $176.4M overseas.The film becomes the fourth Disney project to hit the milestone following Black Widow, Free Guy, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Next week sees the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife giving Eternals its first real box office competition. The film is still expected to have nice legs during the holiday season.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now in theaters.

