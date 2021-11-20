Composer John Paesano Scoring Disney+’s ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

Skyler Shuler November 20, 2021 2 min read

Disney+ has tapped composer John Paesano to score the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Cheaper By The Dozen. Paesano recently finished work with the streamer on the upcoming Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film.

Cheaper By The Dozen stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, who play the parents and heads of the family. Also set to star is Journee Brown, Kyle Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhaldri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

This reimagining of the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name will follow a blended, multiracial family of 12 as they balance their home life and family business.

Gail Lerner of Black-ish directs and will reunited her with Kenya Barris, also of Black-ish, who is producing. Barris also wrote the script alongside Jenifer Rice-Genzuk. Donald J. Lee Jr. (The Greatest ShowmanThe Art of Racing in the Rain) will also a producer on the project.

John Paesano’s other notable scores include Almost Christmas, All Eyez on Me, Daredevil, The Defenders, Invincible, and the popular Spider-Man Playstation games. He was also set to reteam with Maze Runner director Wes Ball on the Mouse Guard, which was sadly canned by Disney after the Fox merger. It is likely he will score Ball’s Planet of the Apes movie at Disney.

Cheaper By The Dozen starts streaming on Disney+ March of 2022.

Film Music Reporter was first to report on Paesano’s involvement.

