Downtown Disney District Reimagining to Begin in January

Today, during the Destination D23 event, it was announced that the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland resort is getting a much-needed redesign.
The multi-year project is expected to begin January 2022 and will bring new shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences to the resort. Details are being kept under wraps at this time, but expect more announcements to be made during the D23 Expo next year in Anaheim, California.
The renovation will see the Earl of Sandwich shop, the former AMC Theaters and other stores demolished to make way for a new midcentury modern-designed addition to the Anaheim shopping mall next to Disneyland.
The work will take place in the West End of Downtown Disney once envisioned as the location for a fourth Disney hotel project that was canceled in 2018. The new Downtown Disney renovation project will be part of the existing development agreement with the city of Anaheim and is not expected to require as many city approvals as the canceled fourth hotel project.
The redesign is not a part of the DisneylandForward project, which envisions a small park with attractions located in the West End of Downtown Disney.
