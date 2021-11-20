Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Set to Open Summer 2022 at EPCOT

Today, during the Destination D23 event it was announced by The Walt Disney Company that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a brand-new thrill attraction will open in summer 2022 at Epcot.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro made the the announcement with some help, Glenn Close, who reprises her Guardians of the Galaxy role as as Nova Prime, the leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps. Close will appear in the the thrilling new attraction.

You’ll see Nova Prime in the new Wonders of Xandar “other-world” pavilion at EPCOT, which the Xandarians are currently constructing in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood. It’s here you’ll learn more about Xandarians and their advanced technologies, which they’re bringing to us here on Earth – or Terra, as they call our planet.

Josh shared these new renderings this morning of the Xandar Gallery, which is where you’ll discover more about the Xandarian people, culture and history, including their heroes like … the Guardians of the Galaxy! It’s all well and good until they show up, of course, and adventure ensues in an intergalactic chase through time and space.



Epcot at the 2017 D23 Expo. On August 13, 2017, Ellen's Energy Adventure was closed so that construction could begin on the attraction. At D23 Japan in 2018, it was confirmed that the ride would be one of the world's longest enclosed roller coasters and that the ride would open in 2021. However, it was delayed to 2022 as part of the park's 40th-anniversary celebration, which is part of Walt Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for a place to establish a peaceful connection to Earth, and at the suggestion of nostalgic Epcot fan Peter Quill, the planet Xandar and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” Pavilion. For their presentation, they have decided to focus on deep space travel, with an elaborate planetarium called the “Galaxarium” serving as a way to give guests a look at the formation of the universe as well as offering a hyperjump visit to Xandar. However, our field trip to Xandar is interrupted by the Guardians and chaos ensues as they and the guests are sent back in time to witness the Big Bang.

Franchise stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Pom Klementieff are all set to appear.

