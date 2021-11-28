‘Encanto’ Takes Top Spot at Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

Despite the Thanksgiving weekend box office not hitting pre-pandemic numbers, Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto was able to take the top spot this year. The film was the perfect treat for families this holiday weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Encanto had the best start for an animated film in the pandemic era, earning $40.3 million over the long holiday weekend. The film earned $27 million for the three-day weekend. Globally, Encanto started off with $70 million.

Pre-pandemic numbers at the box office are much higher for Disney’s animated titles. In 2018, Pixar’s Coco posted a five-day holiday gross of $72.9 million. Again, these are pre-pandemic figures, but the good news is Encanto should do well the following weekends. its next major competitor, Universal’s Sing 2, doesn’t land until December 22, giving Disney some breathing room for a few weeks. Not to mention, the rave reviews it’s getting earning 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore.

The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa, and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios’

Encanto opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.

