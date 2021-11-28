The DisInsider Awards 2021 Voting is Now Open

Yesterday, we revealed the nominees for the third annual The DisInsider Awards. So far, we have tallied over 3,000 votes over 10 countries. Voting will continue until Thursday, December 2.

Some of the biggest stars from various Disney film and television projects have been nominated including Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Encanto, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, WandaVision, and so much more.

Winners will be revealed Sunday, December 5, 2021, live on our YouTube channel, hosted by The DisInsider co-editor-in-chiefs Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell, and featuring more of our team and guests. The show will be produced by Nick Hornbeck.

Previous awards have been shared by some of the stars of the biggest projects at Disney. In 2019, Lexi Rabe, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, one The DisInsider Awards for Breakout Star of the Year and Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Character and accepted the award.

WATCH: The DisInsider Show – Episode Sixty Seven

Winners are determined by voter preferences and other considerations.

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, Skyler added his best friend Derek Cornell as co-editor-in-chief and the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

AS SEEN ON

The DisInsider Team

Skyler Shuler: Founder & Editor-In-Chief

Derek Cornell: Co-Editor-In-Chief

Dempsey Pillot: Lead News Writer

Sean Nyberg: Lead Disney Parks & Business News

Josh Sharpe: Head Writer

Alexis Miguel: Content and Graphics Manager

Nick Hornbeck: Video Producer

Jordan Simmons: Writer

John Bishop: Writer

Maxance Vincent: Writer

Amber Connaghan: Writer

About Post Author Derek Cornell Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last six years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Editor-in-Chief of The DisInsider. You can him on Twitter @derekcorneii. See author's posts

Related