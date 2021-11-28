The DisInsider

The DisInsider Awards 2021 Voting is Now Open

November 28, 2021

Yesterday, we revealed the nominees for the third annual The DisInsider Awards. So far, we have tallied over 3,000 votes over 10 countries. Voting will continue until Thursday, December 2.

Some of the biggest stars from various Disney film and television projects have been nominated including Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Encanto, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, WandaVision, and so much more.

Click here to vote!

Winners will be revealed Sunday, December 5, 2021, live on our YouTube channel, hosted by The DisInsider co-editor-in-chiefs Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell, and featuring more of our team and guests. The show will be produced by Nick Hornbeck.

Click here to subscribe!

Previous awards have been shared by some of the stars of the biggest projects at Disney. In 2019, Lexi Rabe, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, one The DisInsider Awards for Breakout Star of the Year and Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Character and accepted the award.

WATCH: The DisInsider Show – Episode Sixty Seven

Winners are determined by voter preferences and other considerations.

