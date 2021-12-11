After debuting in the Marvel/Disney+ series What If…? earlier this year, the new fan-favorite character Captain Carter is getting her own comic book series now.

The five-issue limited event will reportedly hit stands this March, and will tell a slightly different story than the one fans were introduced to in the animated series.

The story will take place in a world where a Super Soldier Serum-enhanced Peggy Carter wakes up from the ice 80 years later instead of Steve Rogers, and tries to adjust to her new present and what it means to wield the shield, while simultaneously dealing with a foe from her past.

Jamie McKelvie, who previously worked on Captain Marvel and Young Avengers comics, will write the series and has helped with the character’s new design alongside Marika Cresta (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra).

In a press release announcing the series, McKelvie said, “I’m as big a fan of the Captain Carter we’ve seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version. I’m having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war. The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the super hero people want her to be?”

Be on the lookout for Captain Carter #1 this Spring!

