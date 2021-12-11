RUMOR: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil To Appear In Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

Earlier this week we got word from Kevin Feige himself that Charlie Cox would return as Daredevil in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

While there are some pretty strong indications that we may see Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a new rumor, there’s a chance he’ll return soon after in the Marvel/Disney+ She-Hulk series.

Sitting down in an interview for the Change My Mind Podcast, Geeks Worldwide Editor-in-Chief KC Walsh said that sources close to the project confirmed to him that there would be “a lot of cameos” in that show, and that “Daredevil is definitely showing up. That’s not all though.

He also confirmed that the hero would appear in his original yellow costume, or as he refers to them as “the yellow digs.”

Every since last year’s Disney Investor Day, it had been long-suspect that Jennifer Walters would run into familiar (and similar) characters, especially since Feige himself teased that the show would feature other surprise Marvel characters to appear on series week in and week out. Considering that Walters and Murdock are both lawyers, having them cross paths would be a no-brainer.

Nevertheless, since this is a rumor, as always it should be taken with a grain of salt unless and/or until Marvel Studios confirms it themselves.

It’s unclear when She-Hulk will hit Disney+, but seeing as how production is complete we anticipate more news on the project early in the new year.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show.

SOURCE: KC Walsh, Change My Mind Podcast

