EXCLUSIVE: Former Bachelorette, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Winner Hannah Brown Discusses Her New Book (INTERVIEW)

The Walt Disney Company wears many masks. On one side, it’s the imaginarium brought us iconic films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and The Lion King. On another, it’s canvas for the ever-growing world that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also the creator of the happiest place on Earth, Walt Disney World.

In addition to all those things, it’s also the parent company for the broadcast television channel ABC. While often forgotten – and rarely covered on here – we at The DisInsider are devoted to bringing you news about everything and anything Disney whenever we can.

Recently, our very own Dempsey Pillot was given the opportunity to speak with one of the network’s biggest and brightest faces Hannah Brown.

After first appearing on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor, she eventually rose to prominence when she became The Bachelorette herself the following season. While she didn’t quite get the happy ending she deserved, she would go on to compete on another one of the station’s reality TV shows – Dancing with the Stars – and win.

The mirrorball trophy wasn’t enough though. In fact, it was arguably the spark that drove to write her new book, Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments.

“I always wanted to write a book,” she told Dempsey, “[and] when I realized how many people connected to me through the screen, I started thinking like, ‘Okay, if people can relate to me through the lens of a TV, how much would they actually relate to [my] full story?'”

The book is an autobiography of sorts, capturing the many moments that made Brown who she is today, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at some of the things she’s become known for over the past few years. While most of Bachelor Nation would think it’s just another book filled with gossip about the show, Brown says that’s not the case at all.

“It’s very alluring for for a certain audience, but I didn’t really want it to be [another] Bachelor book. Ultimately, I’ll always be thankful for that time, but I’ve moved on to just a new phase of my life,” she said.

“It was important for me to share my side, my truth.”

You can listen to the full interview down below:

