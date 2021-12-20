Sony Reportedly Wants to Develop an Electro Solo Project

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out and had the second highest grossing domestic opening of all time. While there are so many questions that need to be answered thanks to the multiverse. One thing is for sure, Sony wants to push forward on their characters.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, in their piece titled “What I heard,” similar to our “Rumor of the Week,” the site revealed that they have heard Sony is interested in bringing back Jamie Foxx for a solo Electro project. Whether the project is a prequel/sequel to No Way Home is currently unknown. We highly recommend checking out Spider-Man: No Way Home to get an idea of why it might be hard to figure how Foxx could return.

Foxx had a long road to his days as Electro, he was easily one of the most disappointing parts of 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx was excited for the opportunity to play the character and the films harsh critical reception hurt Foxx. Though, thanks to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures he was given a second chance and was one of the highlights of No Way Home. We know Sony has plans for Sinister Six moving forward and Electro is a big part of that, giving Foxx more time as the character.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America. The film is projected to be the first film to gross $1 billion worldwide since the pandemic.

