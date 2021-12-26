FWIW: Some of the Best Writing About Disney Comes from San Franciso

If you love Disney Parks and you’re not reading SFGate.com, well, that’s just poor decision-making…

This is just a straight-up plug.

The folks over at SFGate, especially Julie Tremaine and Katie Dowd, have the Disney beat on lock.

“Doubtful,” you say? “There’s no Disney in San Francisco,” you add.

Welp, you are wrong. [Pushes up reading glasses] Um actually, Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Family Museum are there in San Fran. Pixar is in Emeryville, nearby.

And it just doesn’t matter.

Wander No More

Check out these topics:

Standing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals welcome visitors from all over the world. Combining classic favorites and exciting additions, the Disneyland Resort is an essential part of a Southern California vacation. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Image: Disney+

And my favorite piece:

Read a little from Tremaine’s post from 2020:

It isn’t easy to find Walt Disney’s grave. Given how he valued his privacy and his home life, that’s probably by design. The site is tucked away in a corner that attracts the minimum of foot traffic, atop a hill in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, a place that highly values discretion… Ask where Judy Garland is buried in Hollywood Forever, and for $5, you’ll get a map pointing to her exact location. Ask where to find Walt Disney’s, and you will be politely handed a map of the property, but you won’t even get confirmation that he (or any other celebrity like Michael Jackson or Elizabeth Taylor) is interred there.

Read on, it’s a great story and the photos are excellent.

I Want To Be There…

Anyway, that’s the post. Just a sincere appreciation to the SFGate writers who tackle Disney and their entertaining and informative posts.

I am going to do this a little more often, too. So look for another plug about some good content — the writers I read — a little bit down the road.

However, for now, my heart (and browser) are on SFGate.com.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related