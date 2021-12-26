FWIW: Some of the Best Writing About Disney Comes from San Franciso

If you love Disney Parks and you’re not reading SFGate.com, well, that’s just poor decision-making…
This is just a straight-up plug.
The folks over at SFGate, especially Julie Tremaine and Katie Dowd, have the Disney beat on lock.
“Doubtful,” you say? “There’s no Disney in San Francisco,” you add.
Welp, you are wrong. [Pushes up reading glasses] Um actually, Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Family Museum are there in San Fran. Pixar is in Emeryville, nearby.
And it just doesn’t matter.
Wander No More
Check out these topics:
- The greatest Disneyland land that was canceled: Indiana Jones and the Lost Expedition
- Backlash to Disney’s $5,000 Star Wars hotel grows: ‘Poorly executed idea for the rich’
- Did Disneyland’s staffing problem cause the massive shutdown and flood of It’s A Small World?
- This nearly 2-hour video is one of the greatest Disneyland investigations ever
- Meet the Bigfoot experts who took Jeff Goldblum Sasquatch hunting on Mount Shasta for Disney Plus
And my favorite piece:
Read a little from Tremaine’s post from 2020:
It isn’t easy to find Walt Disney’s grave. Given how he valued his privacy and his home life, that’s probably by design. The site is tucked away in a corner that attracts the minimum of foot traffic, atop a hill in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, a place that highly values discretion… Ask where Judy Garland is buried in Hollywood Forever, and for $5, you’ll get a map pointing to her exact location. Ask where to find Walt Disney’s, and you will be politely handed a map of the property, but you won’t even get confirmation that he (or any other celebrity like Michael Jackson or Elizabeth Taylor) is interred there.
Read on, it’s a great story and the photos are excellent.
I Want To Be There…
Anyway, that’s the post. Just a sincere appreciation to the SFGate writers who tackle Disney and their entertaining and informative posts.
I am going to do this a little more often, too. So look for another plug about some good content — the writers I read — a little bit down the road.
However, for now, my heart (and browser) are on SFGate.com.
