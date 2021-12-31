The DisInsider

Disney Legend Betty White Passes Away At 99

Dempsey Pillot December 31, 2021 1 min read

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White's Off Their Rockers" panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Despite being hours away from a brand new year and a fresh start that everyone looks forward to, we at The DisInsider are sad to report that legendary actress Betty White has passed away.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Earlier this week People Magazine did a profile on the actress in anticipation of her 100th birthday.

In a statement released this afternoon, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Despite being best known for her roles in CBS’ The Mary Tyler Moore Show and NBC’s Golden Girls, throughout the years she appeared in various Disney productions. From Teacher’s Pet to Ponyo and most recently Toy Story 4, there wasn’t an avenue of entertainment left unexplored by White. In 2009, White was honored with a Disney Legend for contributions to The Walt Disney Company in both film and television.

She will be missed greatly. Thank you for being a friend!

SOURCE: TMZ, People

