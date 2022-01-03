Sony’s Morbius Pushed Back… Again

Jared Leto will get spooky(er) in April as Sony keeps Spidey in theaters indefinitely

Yada yada yada. Sony’s Marvel movie Morbius pushed back to April. Yada yada yada.

Yep, you’ve heard it here before. And hopefully, you won’t hear it much more.

But Morbius has been delayed… again.

Morbius Arrives in April

Deadline’s Matt Grobar posted:

While the Columbia Pictures title was previously scheduled to open on January 28, it will now hit theaters in IMAX and premium large formats on April 1… Deadline hears that one factor motivating the push was Sony’s huge (continuing) success with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which established itself as the highest-grossing film of 2021 upon its December 17 debut. The Tom Holland pic has thus far grossed upwards of $1.37 billion worldwide and now looks to continue to do big business on the screens previously saved for Morbius.

I mean, great. I guess. But here’s hoping the wait for Morbius is worth the delays and doubts. Furthermore, here’s wishing for something more along the lines of Venom I (very rewatchable) rather than Venom II (meh).

Less Competition for ‘Jordan Catalano’

If it is good, Morbius will have all the chance in the world to make something of its new release date.

“It’s now set to open against Focus Features’ horror drama You Won’t Be Alone, starring Noomi Rapace and Alice Englert,” wrote Deadline, adding, “Jay Chandrasekhar’s Universal comedy Easter Sunday, starring Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips; and STX Entertainment’s thriller The Contractor, toplined by Chris Pine.”

Until then, we always have My So Called Life… and Jordan Catalano (barf).

Keep it here for any more developments from Sony’s Spiderverse.

Meanwhile, here’s the trailer:

